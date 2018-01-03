People to decide the fate of political leader: Talal Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that only people have the right to decide about truthfulness of any political leader.

This he said while talking to media outside accountability court on Wednesday. He said that people will give the certificate of righteousness to Nawaz Sharif in 2018 and adding that it will prove the eligibility of Nawaz Sharif.

Talal claimed that PML-N will win 2018 election and people will show their love and trust towards Nawaz Sharif like they did in last general election and this will be the biggest certificate for any political leader.

