Peshawar Blues win first phase of Pakistan Super League C’ship

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Blues clinched the trophy of the first phase of the ongoing Pakistan Super League Cricket Championship jointly organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Elementary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Hayatabad Sports Complex ground on Tuesday.

Peshawar Blues won the toss and made 193 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Hazrat Ali and Aamir smashed their elegant half-centuries and played a key role in steering team to a high runs total. Amair made a dashing 64 runs, laced with five boundaries and two towering sixes while Hazrat Ali made 53 runs with six boundaries and two sixes.

In reply, Malakand Blues bundled out for 112 runs. For Peshawar Blues Jamal Murad claimed three wickets.

Jamal, was later on declared as the highest wicket taker with 15 wickets in just three matches. Abbas was the other successful bowler who claimed three wickets.

At the end of the match Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the match. Cricket legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas, former fast bowler Muhammad Akram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Mehmood Khan, Minister for Education Atif Ur Rehman, Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak lauded the organizing committee for involving players from across the province purely on performance basis. He said through such event more talent would come up at national and international levels.

Education Minister Atif Ur Rehman termed the event a new beginning. He said Education department and Peshawar Zalmi will go a long way. Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas expressed his satisfaction over the talent he witnessed during the event. He said such like event would give ample opportunities to the upcoming talent to show their hidden talent.

At the end, the legendary Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Education Minister KP Atif Ur Rehman, DG Sports KP Junaid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders.

