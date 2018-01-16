Peshawar will be make polio free very soon: DC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Islam Zeb has congratulated the polio staff for successfully achieving the milestone of polio free Peshawar for the last two years saying that the district administration will go to any length to maintain the status of polio free Peshawar and ultimately rid the country of the menace for good.

Paying rich tributes to Sehat Muhafiz for braving a number of challenges in their fight against polio he said that no polio case has been reported from Peshawar since February 2016 and the credit for this phenomenal achievement goes to the frontline workers who make sure that two drops of vaccine is administered to every child.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first polio campaign of the year here Monday at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

The event was also attended by Technical Focal Peshawar BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Deputy Team Leader UNICEF Dr Huma, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Rizwan, Medical Director LRH Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Pharmacy Manager Shaukat Saad, Hospital Director LRH Dr Khalid Masood and President Young Doctors Association (YDA).

Islam Zeb said that challenges were there as the environmental sample of Peshawar was still positive which indicates the virus transmission in the district and hoped that with the team work and strong commitment the country will emerge victorious in the fight against polio.

Speaking on the occasion, medical director LRH Prof Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi said that every segment of society will have to come together to combat polio adding that the focus of the entire world is on polio eradication initiative in our country.

He assured that all resources of the hospital were available for the noble cause of polio eradication and the LRH administration will not hold back anything that will obstruct the efforts against the crippling disease.

Area Coordinator WHO Dr Rizwan while giving presentation on polio updates said that LRH reported the maximum number of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases from the province which shows its strong surveillance and awareness of the issue.

Pharmacy Manager LRH Shaukat Saad said that being a pharmacist he claims that polio vaccine was the safest vaccine and it has no side effects.

Later Deputy Commissioner Peshawar administered polio drops to the children to formally inaugurate the three days anti-polio campaign of the year.

