Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as brand ambassador

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi, the champion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced Mahira Khan as the brand ambassador of the team.

The renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan would be supporting Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming season of PSL.

Mahira Khan also confirmed the news by posting her picture in Zalmi shirt and announcing she has become part of the Peshawar Zalmi family.

In response, Zalmi also welcomed her as their brand ambassador and it seemed they could not contain their excitement.

