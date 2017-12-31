Pir Sialvi says will not be part of any protests or sit-in

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Spiritual leader Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi on Sunday reaffirmed that they will not step back from their demand for the resignation of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, but vowed to not take part in any anti-government protests or sit-in.

The Sargodha-based spiritual leader while addressing media after All Pakistan Ulema Mashaikh Conference in Taunsa Sharif, said that he has no links with any political party, but is part of the movement to safeguard the Khatam-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophethood) and their core demand is the resignation of the Punjab Minister.

“I have no relation with any politician or political party,” he said. “As regards to the upcoming sit-ins, I will not be part of any protest whether it is from Lahore or Sargodha or anywhere else.” “I will not be part of any rallies or sit-ins. Neither my health allows me or my stature permits me.”

He appeared undetered and said that there is no power on Earth which can stop them from resignation of the Punjab minister. “Rana Sanaullah’s resignation is our main demand and will remain till the end. There is no power on Earth which can stop us.”

He further said that he was not a politician and no partisan agenda, and will not indulge in politics over the sensitive issue. He called on other parties to support him matter

He furthered announced that a decisive meeting will held in Pir Sial Sharif on January 9, 2018 where the future course of action will be given out.

It may be mentioned that Pir Sialvi, while a addressing a congregation in Gujranwala last week, had called for the resignation of Rana Sanaullah by December 31. Sialvi had also warned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek his resignation or show Rana Sanaullah the door.

Ealier on December 10, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) had suffered a major blow after five lawmakers, three MPAs and two MNAs, submitted their resignations to Pir Sialvi.

Advertisements