Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that whether names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children are placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) is a test case for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Imran, in an interview with a private channel, was commenting on the National Accountability Bureau’s request today to the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar’s names on the ECL.

About the defeat in the Lodhran by-poll, the PTI chief said that the party had fielded a new candidate and he was not able to able satisfy their voters.

We will not repeat past mistakes in and are fully ready to contest the upcoming general elections, Imran said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had won the by-polls for the constituency of NA-154 Lodhran in a major upset for PTI before the general elections, The seat fell vacant in the wake of the disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017. Considered the home ground of Tareen, PTI had won the seat with a margin of around 40,000 votes in a previous by-election in 2015. In response to the defeat, Imran on Tuesday had said that ‘every setback is an opportunity to analyse mistakes’.

