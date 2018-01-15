PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the President of Pakistan Muslim League on morning in Lahore.

PM Abbasi arrived in Lahore on Monday morning, after which he called on former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif.

CM Shehbaz Sharif received the prime minister at the airport.

After his arrival, the premier departed for Jati Umra, Nawaz Sharif’s residence, along with Shehbaz on a helicopter.

Party sources said that party heads will discuss on the country’s political situation and strategy for the upcoming elections among other issues.

