PM Abbasi felicitates Pak cricket team over T20 win

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for the series win against New Zealand.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday phoned Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and the management and appreciated the performance of the green team in the T20I in New Zealand and securing the top position in International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 team rankings.

PM Abbasi added that He said that the whole nation was proud of its national team and observed that the top position in the ICC ranking and win in T20 series demonstrated the hard work of the national team and its management.

