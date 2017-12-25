PM Abbasi inaugurate Third Governor FATA Youth Festival

F.P. Report

JAMRUD: Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the people of tribal have given matchless sacrifices especially the youth of the area in the war against terrorism.

PM said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of third Governor FATA Youth Sports Festival on Monday at Jamrud Sports Complex.

PM Abbasi added that all the decision the tribal belt of Pakistan would be taken with the consent of the tribesmen and not a single decision would be imposed against their wishes. He announced that universities will be built in all agencies

Director Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan, informed media persons that more than 3,000 male and female athletes from across FATA will participate in 30 different sports competitions.

The aim of the games is to project the soft image of FATA besides giving opportunities to tribal youth to demonstrate their skills at national and international level.

