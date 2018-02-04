PM Abbasi inaugurates Golen Gol Hydropower project in Chitral

F.P. Report

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the prosperity of country is linked to the uninterrupted democracy in the country.

PM Abbasi said this while inaugurating the Golen Gol Hydropower Project in Chitral on Sunday. The project is said to be provide 36 megawatt of electricity.

Abbasi said that people voted in favor of Nawaz Sharif and now such projects are possible because you elected the right person for the development of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ended the electricity load shedding in the country and started efforts for it when came into power in 2013 and now the people can easily witness the real change in deceasing of load shedding, PM Abbasi.

He added that federal government initiated several power generating projects with the aim to end the load shedding and provide uninterrupted electricity to the people.

He added that the electricity to be generated from the first unit of the project is exclusively meant to cope with the needs of Chitral town and adjacent areas.

This quantum of electricity is three times more than the present requirements of Chitral, and will also cater the future demand of the electricity.

The project has been constructed on Golen Gol, a tributary of River Mastuj near Chitral.

The total installed generation capacity of the project is 108 MW with three generating units each of them having a capacity of 36 MW.

The first unit has been completed, while the second and the third unit would be commissioned in March and May 2018 respectively. The project will provide 436 million units of electricity to the national grid every year.

