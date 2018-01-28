PM Abbasi inaugurates Lyari Expressway of Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Karachi belongs to all of us as it is the economic center of Pakistan and adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will continue its support for the development of the Karachi.

This he said while inaugurating the Lyari Expressway on Sunday which had been delayed for more than 15 years. The southbound portion of the expressway was opened for vehicular traffic around a decade ago.

PM Abbasi appreciated the army-led Frontier Works (FWO) Organization for completing the project. it is the PML-N government who starts and completes the project on time, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Mohammad Zubair, and senior military and civilian government officials are present at the ceremony.

The premier said that the Rs25 billion development package for Karachi complements the work the provincial government is already doing.

PM Abbasi is also likely to chair a top-level meeting in which he would be briefed on the current state of mega development projects as well as on the city’s law and order situation, including the issue of extrajudicial killings and Karachi Operation.

