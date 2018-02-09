PM Abbasi inaugurates “Spring Tree Plantation Campaign’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In order to promote greenery in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday has launched the ‘Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2018;.

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling at PM office in Islamabad.

Every year the tree plantation drive is initiated in the month of February in which the federal government set a target of planting millions of saplings across the country.

On the occasion PM Abbasi stresses on the people to play their in promotion of greenery in the country and at least plant one tree in their houses and it will improve the ecosystem.

The purpose of this campaign is to make the people aware of the significance of trees and provide the country with maximum green cover.

