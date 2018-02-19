PM Abbasi rejects rumors about rift within PML-N

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that all the leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

PM Abbasi said this while giving interview to private news channel on Sunday. He rejected all the speculations regarding the groups against the party leadership.

He added Nawaz Sharif is the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and adding that Maryam Nawaz is not holding any party position and she not even elected member then how can her leadership be discussed within the party.

He suggested that the former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan should express his opinion in party meetings rather than expressing them in public.

PM Abbasi claimed that the PML-N will win the next general elections on the basis of its performance and narrative as we have done record development works and put the country on the road of development.

Replying to a question, he added that people only recognize Nawaz Sharif as he is the face of the party and Shahbaz Sharif is only the provincial president of PML-N.

I am free to perform my duties as the Prime Minister and in the last seven months Nawaz Sharif never called, me to do this or not to do the other, PM Abbasi said.

Regarding the Imran Khan’s criticism, premier said that I don’t have any acquaintance with him because he didn’t even come in assembly to vote and adding that he is not concerned on his opinion.”

Advertisements