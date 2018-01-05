PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to take back his support from no-confidence motion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday requested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman to support the Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri in the no-confidence motion against him.

PM Abbasi and Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch visited the residence of JUI-F leader in Islamabad and asked his support after the political instability started in Balochistan.

Mualana Fazal assured the PM Abbasi that he will give his support on the government’s request after consultation with the party provincial leadership.

However, sources claimed that JUI-F Chief expressed his reservations to Prime Minister and also presented his condition to take back support from the no-confidence motion.

The conditions were related to the incumbent political setup in the Balochistan, future provincial interim government and assurances on the FATA issue.

Advertisements