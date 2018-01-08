PM Abbasi steps up to salvage Zehri’s govt in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As the Balochistan Assembly’s session is scheduled tomorrow to take up a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, the central government of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has stepped up efforts to salvage his coalition government in the province.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is likely to visit the provincial capital today to hold meetings with key political leaders in an effort to defeat the motion against the chief minister.

Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch is already in Quetta to persuade the lawmakers who have revolted against Zehri.

The political crisis that began last week in the province with MPA Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo moving a no-trust motion against the chief minister has deepened as more lawmakers have put their weight behind the opposition move.

A day earlier, the chief minister made a phone call to former premier Nawaz Sharif to enlist his help in defeating the motion against him.

He also contacted other party heads, including Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, for the purpose.

Bizenjo, who spearheaded the campaign against Zehri, claimed he enjoyed the support of around 40 MPAs, which he believed was enough to sail the no-trust motion smoothly through the assembly.

Sharif, however, claimed on Sunday the ongoing political crisis in Balochistan was a conspiracy to prevent the upcoming elections of the Senate. He advised PM Abbasi to find ways and means to salvage the coalition government in the province. A number of ministers have resigned following a no-confidence motion submitted against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

