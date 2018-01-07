PM asks Fazlur Rehman for help to save govt in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on Sunday asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for help regarding the no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Zehri.

According to details, the JUI-F chief advised the premier to resolve the issues of his own party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in Balochistan and asked him that why he has approached JUI-F after four and a half years.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained that PML-N itself pushed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl towards opposition in the province.

On the other hand, spokesman to CM, Jan Achakzai, said an organized attack was conducted on PML-N leadership and termed the no-confidence motion’s support by party members unconstitutional.

It is worth mentioning here that former deputy speaker Mir Quddus Bizenjo had tabled the motion with signatures of 14 members which created a rift within the Balochistan coalition government.