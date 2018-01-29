PM assures centre’s full support for development of Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi Sunday assured the Sindh government of the federal government’s full support for infrastructure development, maintenance of peace and security in the province in general and Karachi in particular.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair here at the Governor House.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the province, pace of federal government’s development projects and matters pertaining to business and trade activities.

