PM stresses need for quality education to overcome problems

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday stressed the need for increased focus on the quality of education and said there cannot be real development without it. Pakistan will progress if we adopt the principles of the father of the nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“If we adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s principles, then Pakistan will not be behind any country,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Mohammad Ali Jinnah Library of Islamia College Peshawar.

He remarked: “Quaid-e-Azam had the power of education and argument.”

PM Abbasi told the gathering that no investment could be better than the one made on provision of education. Quality education is equally important as higher education, he added.

The incumbent government has made more resources available to educational institutions to impart quality education, the premier said, adding that it has made a resolve to establish at least one university in every district of the country.

Moreover, the PM also stressed the importance of education for any society. He remarked that there can be no better investment than investing in education, adding that education cannot serve its purpose till there is quality education. “Not ensuring quality education, defeats the purpose of education,” he remarked.

“Quality education is more important than higher education,” he said. “Our problems cannot be resolved till we have a quality education.” The PM also shared that the most important factors of education are its quality and discipline.

Shining light on importance of education, Abbasi said education was the reason Quaid-e-Azam held sway over the hearts and minds of the people and advised the participants to adhere to the teachings of the founder of nation.

The Prime Minister said we should follow the golden principles of unity faith and discipline of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for devoting his live for services of Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He pointed out that in these times votes are given to those who build road instead of those working for the promotion of education. The premier went on to say that distributing degrees won’t resolve the issues but there is need to change system of examination.

PM Abbasi lauded the role of Federal Minister Ehsan Iqbal and Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad for the promotion of higher education.

