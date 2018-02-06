PML-N believes in politics of development: Governor Rajwana

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that the PML-N is doing politics for serving the people and believed in practical development of the country instead of raising fake slogans.

Governor Rajwana said this while talking to different delegations. He said that PML-n working for the early resolution of public problems and adding that the government strictly believed in merit policy.

He further added that government is trying to create job opportunities for the youth of the country and claimed that the PML-N government brought massive level investment and it improved foreign exchange reserves and it will helps to create more jobs.

Rajwana observed that political stability always guaranteed development. Obstacles were created in way of the PML-N government but it continued its work and eliminated electricity crisis.

