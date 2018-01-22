PML-N to come up with majority of votes in 2018: Amir Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Aamir Muqan Sunday said that the people of Lahore have categorical rejected Imran Khan and his dearth politics and hopefully the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reject him and his party in the forthcoming general election in 2018.

This he said while addressing a big joining meeting in Tarat and Madyan, District Swat, Malakand Division. On this occasion, member of the Union Council Mian Shujat Ali, former candidate PK-85 Mian Shahid Ali Khan, former member of the National Assembly Mian Sardar Ali, Dr. Shahbir Mian, Faramosh, Tehsil Councilor Tirat Haji Shahbir Ahmad and Village Councilor Shahgai Shahgram Farid Ullah along with his relatives and hundreds and thousands of supporters joined Pakistan Muslim League-N by reposing full confidence on the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Engr. Amir Muqam.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that now days have gone when the leadership of PTI and ANP befooling innocent people by committing false promises instead of solving the problems was being confronted by the people of Swat.

He said the politics of dishonesty and lying have rejected by the people of Malakand Dvision. He said in 2008 people of Swat voted Awami National Party and in 2013 they voted Imran Khan but none of them could come and rescued them in the hour of need. Both the leadership of ANP and PTI were just confined to bogus slogans instead of addressing people’s problems.

He said only PML-N have taken practical steps by launching mega projects and helped the people of Malakand Division to come up from dark age. He said, normalcy has been restored to Swat and the rest of Malakand Division as a result of wide-ranging policies implemented by PML-N only to serve the people without any discrimination.

He said the masses have given matchless response to the call of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in District Haripur as hundreds and thousands of people turned up in the public meeting and with the grace of Almighty Allah people would welcome former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his address in Peshawar on February 4, 2018.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that the people of Malakand Division have always supported the cause of PML-N and hopefully they would continue supporting the party. He also congratulated those joined the party and expressed the hope that after their join the PML-N would further be strengthen in NA-30 and PK-85.

