PML-N to continue selfless journey of public service: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said performance of the person doing the politics of baseless allegations and falsehood is evident before the nation.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said that such elements instead of serving the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have wasted time.

Now what face, the persons exhibiting worst performance in their province, will show to the people, the Chief Minister said and adding that people are fully aware and they have understood the agenda of elements engaged in falsehood and deceit because these people have already wasted the precious time of the nation with their agitations, lockdown and sit-ins. They also created hurdles in the projects of public welfare, he added.

He said that power and authority are the means of selfless service to the people and the liars should fully understand that people cannot be served through baseless allegations. He said that sit-in group will have to be held accountable for wasting precious time of the nation and obstructing the public welfare projects. The conscious people of Pakistan will again reject such rejected- elements in the general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said that elements doing baseless criticism on development projects of public importance are enemy of prosperity and progress of the people. The elements creating hurdles in development schemes, meant for the welfare of the masses, could not bear an end to deprivations of the impecunious strata. The opponents of development projects do not want progress of the people and national development.

The Chief Minister said that past rulers of Punjab have made graveyards of corruption in the name of development schemes during the era of dictatorship but the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N has transformed the graveyards of corruption into minarets of development.

He said that past rulers increased the problems of the people with their loot and corruption and paid no heed to solve the issues faced by the people. That is why the elements creating hurdles for the people and making the nation hostage to darkness are perturbed over the journey of development of the common people. A handful of elements will continue to oppose the prosperity of the masses but we will continue the selfless journey of public service, concluded the Chief Minister.

