PML-N govt ended power crises, launched various development projects: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has ended the power crises in the country in its four and half years tenure besides bringing foreign investment of billions of dollars in various projects in the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Railway Ground Malakwal district Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said that co-chairman PPP Asif Zardari was a corrupt and PTI chief Imran Niazi was a blamer.

He said that during Zardari’s tenure, not even single megawatt electricity was generated but during PML-N government produced thousands of megawatt electricity and now the people of country were enjoying the power round the clock.

The CM Punjab claimed that the masses would reject the PPP, PTI and JI in general election of 2018 and would re-elect PML-N.

He claimed that PML-N launched several projects for the welfare of a common man, spread a net of carpeted roads under the project of ‘Pakkiaan Sarrkaan, Sokhhey Paindey’ across the province which initiated a new era of progress and development in the remote villages.

Shehbaz Sharif had demanded the Supreme Court (SC) and Lahore High Court (LHC) to constitute a full bench on his writ petition against Imran Khan in which the PTI chief had leveled charges of offering bribe to withdraw from Panama case.

He also demanded to finalize the case as soon as possible so as to expose the reality of Imran Khan’s lies before the masses.

The Chief Minister announced to upgrade the Rasool College of Technology as University and to construct a dual road from Dinga to Mandi Bahauddin.

Shehbaz said that if people gave him chance as Prime Minister, he would deliver in all provinces as he did in Punjab.

He asked the masses to reject the PPP, PTI and JI in the upcoming general election and re-elect PML-N so that it could accomplish the underway projects of public and national interest.

Earlier, the CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated various development projects including bridge on Jhelum River near Malakwal, THQ Model Hospital, girls and boys degree colleges in Rukkan, provision of clean drinking water and sewerage system in Malakwal city.

