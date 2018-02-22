PML-N issues new party tickets to Senate candidates after Nawaz disqualification as party head

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) issued new tickets to the party’s candidates for the Senate elections on Thursday after the ouster of Nawaz Sharif from the party presidency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Supreme Court given decision that disqualified person cannot lead a political party, the apex court ruled in the Election Act 2017 case.

After the Supreme Court all the decision taken by Nawaz Sharif as party head were also declared void including issuance of the senate tickets.

PML-N held a meeting in this regard and sources claimed that party chairman Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq visited Election Commission of Pakistan and signed the forms of the candidates.

While talking to media outside the ECP, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said after the yesterday verdict of Supreme Court it was become necessary to visit the chief election commissioner.

The party was discussing names for president and soon the decision will be taken by the PML-N Central Executive Committee soon.