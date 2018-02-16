PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai claimed on Friday to have received an offer of a Senate ticket from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Gulalai said the only condition in return for the ticket was to attack state institutions, adding that she will disclose the name of the PML-N member who made the offer at a later date.

Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan, said it is unfair to talk against the judiciary and army, saying it amounts to treason.

“Nawaz is more dangerous than Imran,” she added.

Taking a jibe at Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, who is addressing a ‘social media convention’ of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, Gulalai wondered “what kind of public politics is this when Maryam lands in Mansehra on a helicopter”.

Talking about south Punjab, the PTI MNA said there has been no development in the region as all the funds are being spent in Lahore. She added that she supports the region’s demands for a separate province after looking at the conditions there.

Gulalai had announced to leave the PTI last year after levelling allegations of corruption against party leaders and harassment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

