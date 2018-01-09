PML-N retains PP-20 Chakwal-I seat

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is likely to retain the PP-20, Chakwal, seat as its candidate has taken a strong lead, unofficial results show.

According to unofficial results obtained from 212 polling stations, Chaudhry Sultan Haider Ali of PML-N has bagged 71, 928 votes while his rival candidate PTI’s Tariq Afzal is trailing behind with 43, 025 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Chaudhry Nasir Abbas has also obtained over 14, 835 votes.

Vote count is under way. The voting that started at 8am continued till 5pm without any interval.

The seat is hotly contested by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Raja Tariq Fazal and PML-N candidate Haider Sultan.

According to a notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), at least 227 polling stations were set up for the 279,530 registered voters.

Out of 814 polling booths, five were declared highly sensitive and 45 others as sensitive.

It is pertinent to note here that the seat stood vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Liaquat Ali Khan.

Personnel of Rangers and police stood guard at the polling stations to ensure security.

The Election Commission has established a control room for receiving preliminary results of Chakwal by-election.

Advertisements