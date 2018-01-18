PML-N is running away from elections: Fawad Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has said that the Parliament which nation thinks respectable, is actually sacred.

In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the resolution submitted in National Assembly (NA) against PTI Chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid, is only to score political points.

He claimed that most of the MNAs don’t have support of the people due to which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is running away from elections.

On the other hand, while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s anti-parliament comments, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said every the opposition has the right to criticize the government but on one is allowed to abuse the parliament.

Khawaja Asif said that the opposition leaders who had openly cursed the parliament during rally on Lahore’s Mall Road should be summoned to appear before the National Assembly to explain their remarks.

“This House has never seen such shameful conduct,” he added. “If those who derive their strength from the parliament curse it, then all others institutions will lose respect for it,” the minister said, adding that “those who are members of this House and want to become the prime minister have insulted it.”

He further recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has abused the parliament before as well and crawled back in the House after submitting their resignations in 2014.

Advertisements