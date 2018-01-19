PML-N Sindh president among others join PPP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter among key party leaders have joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday months away from General Elections 2018.

PML-N Sindh president Israr Mashwatti, Farrukh Niaz and other leaders have quit the federally ruling party and joined forces with PPP that has the provincial power in Sindh.

After the former PML-N leaders made the announcement in a press conference, PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, Senator Saeed Ghani and Waqar Mehndi welcomed the fresh members.

Khuhro said that leaders of a party who used to hail themselves as lawmakers of a popular front have been disqualified. PML-N leaders have hund their heads in shame after former premier Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Khuhro said.

PPP leaders criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan by saying that the parliament that he cursed in a public address earlier this week is the institution that formed Pakistan.

Khan resorts to grandstanding of dictators that Pakistan have seen in the past, he alleged adding that PTI chief was making fool out of the public.

Advertisements