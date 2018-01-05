PML-N vote bank does not belong to Shehbaz Sharif: Aitzaz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Senate Aitzaz Ahsan has said he believed that the vote bank of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) actually belonged to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

“The PML-N vote bank does not belong to Shehbaz Sharif. He will get nothing unless Nawaz puts something in his lap. Tensions exist between the brothers on the party reins,” he said talking to ARY News program 11th Hour.

The father and daughter have consolidated their vote bank through aggressive posture, he said.

To a query regarding former president Asif Zardari’s tirade against the military generals last year following which Zardari had fled from the country, Aitzaz said his statement was quite suitable at that time.

“It was suitable viewing those circumstances,” he said.

This should be noted that after coming back to Pakistan, Zardari said his statement was twisted as it was directed towards opponent politicians.

To another query, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said he never said if Nawaz’s statements against institutions were suitable or not but he knew that it had consolidated the deposed PM’s vote bank for him.

“His statements are not suitable in a different perspective that is the way he is repeatedly maligning a gentleman like chief justice of Pakistan is not good,” he said.

Advertisements