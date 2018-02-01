PML-N will change Karachi, Sindh if given chance: Nawaz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif promised on Thursday to bring a change in Karachi and Sindh if he is given the chance.

Nawaz was addressing the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after chairing a meeting of the party’s provincial executive committee at a hotel in Karachi.

Look at the difference between the Karachi of 2013 and Karachi of 2017, he said, adding “The difference is quite evident”.

“Karachi is equally precious to me as any other city of Pakistan,” he said, adding “I invite people of Karachi to visit Lahore.”

“Karachi should’ve been more developed, progressive, and pretty. However, Lahore has won this race.”

The PML-N chief even took a dig at political opponent Imran Khan and slammed the ‘lack of progress’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“We are building roads and setting up workshops in KP. They [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government] didn’t produce a single unit of electricity.They claim to have planted two billion trees but we can’t see even 200 trees there,” added Nawaz.

“Those who play cricket are in governance. But, Nawaz is making the Hazara motorway,” he added.

Nawaz, who was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on July 28, has come to Karachi for the first time since his disqualification.

While referring to the verdict, he remarked: “I couldn’t complete my tenure. A verdict removed me from my post. The nation has rejected this verdict.”

Nawaz further said that he has spent more than half his life in in politics. He then corrected himself and said: “Not politics, but serving the people.”

The PML-N chief had landed in Karachi earlier in the day and was received by party leaders at the Old Terminal of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

