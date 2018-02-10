PML-N will give tough time to horse-trading parties in Senate polls: PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

MIANWALI : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will compete in the upcoming Senate elections against parties involved in the horse-trading.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a gas supply project here at Esa Khel, the premier said the results of General Elections 2013 are evident to everyone as the country is progressing owing to ongoing development projects.

“The countrywide projects were undertaken by the PML-N government following the elections,” PM Abbasi said.

Appearing optimistic for upcoming general elections, he vowed the ruling party will continue the ongoing progress and economic prosperity phase.

On the occasion, he said one should compare Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to comprehend the development projects undertaken by the ruling party.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said democracy is imperative to take forward the country. He said the PML (N) government will return to power after July 2018 general elections and take forward the process of development.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML (N) believes in the politics of decency and serving the masses.

Talking about development projects, the Prime Minister pointed out the PML-N government started and completed unprecedented projects in different fields including road infrastructure, gas and power. He said despite all challenges including political conspiracies, the present government delivered.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said today gas is available to all the consumers including the CNG users. He said new gas connections are also being given.

The Prime Minister said the motorway being constructed between Hassan Abdal and Dera Ismail Khan will greatly benefit the people of Mianwali. He said it will change the destiny of the people of the area.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the Punjab province under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif has witnessed unmatched development.

Earlier, the premier inaugurated gas supply project worth Rs2.30 billion in Mianwali. The project will provide gas to the people of Tehsil Essa Khel and adjoining areas. The project will benefit over one hundred and eighty thousand people.

