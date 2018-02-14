PML-N to win next general election with majority: Talal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry said Wednesday that former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader in the country and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the general election 2018 with majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people had unbreakable association with their beloved leader and the PML-N’s victory in the Lodhran bye-election was proof of that.

Nawaz Sharif would remain the central point of the country’s politics in future, he added.

Talal said the PML-N leadership had always adopted a legal way and worked for strengthening the national institutions. Nawaz Sharif and his family members presented themselves before the courts for the supremacy of law, he added.

The minister said the PML-N would bring reforms in the judicial system after winning the next general election and run the country as per the desires of the people.

He said the parliament was the supreme institution of the country, which had the powers to legislate and amend the existing laws.

Advertisements