Police arrest absconding suspect in Mashal Khan murder case

F.P. Report

MARDAN: The police arrested one of the remaining absconder suspects in the Mashal Khan murder case on Thursday.

A violent mob on April 13 brutally killed Mashal Khan, a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, on the pretext of committing blasphemy. Later the investigators found no proof of blasphemy and ruled that the murder was politically motivated.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Mian Muhammad Saeed told media persons that police arrested absconder identified as Izhar alias Johnny from Saddar area of Mardan and also recovered a Kalashnikov, a Kalakov and a pistol from his possession.

DPO added that the arrested suspect was wanted to the police for eight months and adding that a total of 58 suspects are in custody whereas three are still absconding.

