Police arrest drug smuggler

Zahid Misri Khan

HANGU: Police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 106 kilograms hashish in the jurisdiction of Thal Police Station on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaukat Bukhari told media persons that in the leadership of SHO Ameer Zaman police signaled to stop the suspected pick-up bearing J-1712 registration number and recovered 106 kilograms of hashish which were hidden in the car.

Police also arrested notorious drug smuggler identified as Nawaz Sharif son of Mir Taj however the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene.

Advertisements