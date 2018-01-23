Police arrest main accused in Zainab murder case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police claimed to have arrested the main accused in Zainab rape/murder case of Kasur on Tuesday.

The private news channel reported that the arrested accused has been identified as Imran and is reportedly a relative of the seven-year-old girl. The report added that the arrested accused lived near the house of the Zainab in Kasur, from where she was abducted.

The report quoted the police sources that earlier the accused was arrested some days ago but later he was released after investigation. Police added that he has been arrested again after his DNA matched evidence found in the case during the medical examination.

Police sources added the arrested accused has confessed to the heinous crime of raping and killing a seven years old Zainab.

Earlier on January 4, seven years old Zainab was kidnapped when she was on her way to Holy Quran class. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that the minor girl had been raped and murdered.

The incident also sparked violent protest in Kasur and drew countrywide criticism, raising questions on the performance of law enforcers. During the protest, two men were killed in police firing that added fuel to the fire.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also took suo moto notice of the Kasur rape case and summoned all investigators on next hearing.

Senate approved a resolution on Monday, seeking the death sentence for culprits involved in child rape and murder cases.

