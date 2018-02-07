Police arrest main suspect in Asma murder case

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Mian Saeed Khan has claimed that police arrested two suspects in the four years old Asma case, who was raped before murdered in Gujar Garhi area of Mardan.

DPO Mian Saeed announced this on Wednesday in a press conference. He informed the media that main suspect identified as 15-year-old Muhammad Nabi, was a relative of the deceased and he worked in a local restaurant.

Police also presented Nabi, with covered face before the media.

DPO claimed that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed and adding that the finger prints of the suspect were found on the neck of the raped minor girl.

DPO further added that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

The other suspect’s name is Fawad, and has been identified as a close associate of the primary suspect. Police claim that Nabi had informed him about the killing.

Law enforcement officials also plan to present Fawad as a witness against the prime suspect.

Similarly, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Mehsud told that the crime was happened in a 16-kanal sugarcane field and we don’t had any CCTV image neither any eyewitness but still the police efforts were successful and arrested the main suspect in the case.

