Police arrest seven suspects in search operation in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police arrest seven suspected persons during search operation in different parts of Lahore on Sunday night.

The search operation was carried out in various areas of Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Larry Adda, Naulakha, Shafiqabad and Data Darbar

During the operation police also carried out search operation in residential areas around churches and educational institutions in these localities while bus stands, hotels and hostels were also checked.

Police team also used biometric device for the identification on the residents and arrested seven suspects who failed to provide any identification document.

Advertisements