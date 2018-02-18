Police arrest six suspects, seize 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least sic suspected people were arrested in a police operation conducted in different parts of the metropolis on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Abid Ali Baloch told private news channel that three suspects were arrested in a raid last night from Surjani Town area and the arrested were identified as Ashraf, Abdullah, and Alam Khan.

He added that recovered and seized 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Similarly, three other suspects were held in Pirabad area of Orangi Town and the arrestees were allegedly involved in street crimes.

Police also recovered weapons were from the arrested suspects.

Advertisements