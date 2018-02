F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police arrested three drug dealers including a woman on Thursday in Karachi.

Police told that the suspect identified as Sehrish was arrested along with her accomplices while they were delivering the drugs in Karachi. however she rejected all the charges during the interrogation.

Police added that drugs were recovered from them and it is probably used to deliver to youngsters in universities and colleges.

Moreover, police started investigation into the matter.

Advertisements