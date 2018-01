Rashid Ali

ATTOCK: A police constable was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Saddar Police station.

According to details, Head Constable Faizan and Head Constable Pervez, who were deployed at the Jaharikus police post, were patrolling the village Bharwal area when unidentified assailants opened fire. Soon after the incident, the attackers fled from the scene. As a result, Faizan sustained critical wounds. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

