Police foil terror plot as BDS defuses remote control bomb in Hyderabad

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: The Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) foiled a terrorist bid and recovered a remote control bomb during an operation conducted in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad on Monday night.

The forces found the remote control bomb in the area and after an effort of one hour; the bomb disposal squad diffused the bomb and avoided a major terror bid.

DSP Ghulam Shabbir told private news channel that five to six kilogram explosive material was used in the bomb and adding the operation was conducted after receiving intelligence report and recovered bomb from a house. He further informed that no arrest was made from the spot.

