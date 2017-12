F.P. Report

MULTAN: Police recovered the abducted two years girl from Khanewal while he kidnappers managed to escape from the scene.

Police explained that the kidnappers had left the two years old girl in a mosque and informed the family of a girl and ran away.

The girl kidnapped by four days back, with the suspect demanding Rs. 2 million as the ransom.

Police told that the suspects escaped successfully and a search is now underway to find the suspect.

