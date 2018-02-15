Police registered case against MNA Salman Mujahid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police has registered a case of sexual harassment and death threats against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA, Salman Mujahid Baloch in Taimuria Police Station in Karachi.

Police registered FIR against MNA Baloch on the request of Aleena and she claimed to be the victims of sexual harassment and death threats.

Earlier, Aleena had allegedly accused MQM-P leader of sexual assault and blackmailing. Meanwhile, Salman Mujahid had denied the allegations leveled against him.

Earlier, Aleena’s brother had also filed a case against Salman Mujahid at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

