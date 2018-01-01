Power supply will remain suspended on Jan 3

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR :Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on January 3 from 9 am to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KvDaudzai-1,2,Industrial, KSM, Khazana, Haryana,-1,Naguman, Old feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Amazai Grid Station from 9 AM to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manai, Topi, GI K, Topi, Mix-2, Kalabat, Utla,Hayat steel, New Yousafzai, sino hydro-1,2, feeders will face inconvenience said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarbil and Pura, Latif Abad, Eid Ghah, Faqirfabad, Delazak, feeders will face inconvenience while power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KvHMC, Hayatabad-4,5, university campus, tajabad, canal town, malakand dher, engineering , agriculture, regi, feeders will face inconvenience..

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nistarabad, Zaryab, Sikandaru Pura, Islamabad, faqirabad-2, feeders will face inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KvHayatabad-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jahangir Abad, nari, wala, takhtbai, rehman cotton mills, salimkhan, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Swabi Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kvmurguz, bamkhel, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 3rd January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kv harichand,-1,,2,sher ghar,oldfeeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Swari-Daggar-Bunir Grid Stations from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kvachizai, salarzai, ealam, torwarsak, gokand, dewanababa, pirbaba, ambela, nawagai, chamia, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot ,tajwood, heroshah, wazirabad, agra, palai, malakndsteel, dargaiindustrial, sakhakot, sher steel mills, miankhan, taj steel, 1,2, Mian Khan old and new, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan-2 Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV garik apora,balaghari, zandu, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV city-2, cantt-1,2, city-1, Bannu woolen mills, jani khel-1,cantt express city-4, Fatima khel1, havid, feeders will face inconvenience while power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station from 9 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Daud Shah, kuram ghari, amandi,cantt-2,air port-1,2,norar -1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The release said that the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station from 10 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kvcity-1,2, achukhel,1,2, bagu khel, abashaheedkhel, ghazni khel,-3, feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D I Khan Grid Station from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baranabad, sagu, Sheikh Yousaf, daman mills, kotla habib, feeders will face inconvenience.

Meanwhile, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV New Shahi Bagh Grid Station on from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV new khazana, sarbiland pura, daudzai-1,2, nishat, faqirabad, naguman, industrial, KSM, pajagi, chagharmatti, shahi bagh-2, Banazir Women University, pirbala, apozai ,industrial ,bashirabad-2, karim pura, shahibagh, chokyadgar,kakshal, kohatigate, bashirabad; shubabazar, feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Band korai Grid Station from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kvscarp-1,2, daki, pahar pur, awan, panian, abdulkhel, almoez feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khawaza Khela, Madyan Grid Stations from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kvmadyan and rahat kot feeders will face inconvenience.

