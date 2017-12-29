Power tariff slashed by Rs3 a unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved Rs3.11 per unit reduction in power tariff on account of fuel adjustment for the month of November 2017.

The decision to slash the power tariff was made in a meeting which heard the application seeking reduction in power tariff filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). Chairman NEPRA Tariq Sadozai headed the meeting.

The reduction will rovide an aggregate relief of about Rs 25 million to consumers in next month’s bill.

The relief will not be apply to consumers using upto 300 units a monthly. The consumers of K-Electric will also not benefit from the tariff cut.

The CPPA had sought Rs 1.47 a unit reduction in power bills for November. According to the application 3.17 billion units of power were produced in country in November the production cost of which totalled Rs 25.24 billion. The application asked transferring Rs 15.77 billion of to consumers in old adjustments.

Chairman NEPRA Tariq Sadozai calls the absence of affordable and efficent power producing plants is getting to be a big problem. Instead of high-capability power generation plants the bulk of power produced in the country comes from lower-capability the plants which is turning out to be major problem, he added.

