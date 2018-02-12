PPP bidding over MQM members, alleges lawmaker

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Shaikh Salahuddin alleged on Monday that the Pakistan Peoples Party is bidding over his party’s lawmakers to switch loyalties before the upcoming Senate elections.

The MQM-P lawmaker, while drawing attention to the matter, appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play its role in the scenario.

He further said that MQM-P is going through a rough phase.

Earlier, Senator Saeed Ghani called former party member and MQM-P’s new member Kamran Tessori a ‘suicide bomber’, adding that wherever Tessori goes, destruction follows.

The infighting emerged within MQM-P recently, on the issue of party tickets for Senate elections. The rift resulted in the creation of two factions, one siding with party chief Farooq Sattar (PIB group) while the other opposing him (Bahadurabad group).

Today, MQM-P leader Barrister Farrogh Naseem said that there is no legal value of the general workers meeting summoned by Dr Farooq Sattar, because as per the party’s constitution, the Rabita Committee is the sole decision-making body.

Naseem said that as Sattar is not the party’s leader anymore, the MQM-P reserves the right to take legal action against him if he undertakes any unconstitutional measure.

On Sunday, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar had announced that he was dissolving the party’s Rabita Committee, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party’s Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.