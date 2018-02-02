PPP minister committed suicide after killing wife: Police

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Police authorities on Friday informed that Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial minister and senior politicians whose dead body was found along with his wife Fariha Haroon a day earlier in Defense Housing Authorities had committed suicide before killing his wife.

According to report issued by South Zone Police here on Friday morning on the basis of available crime scene, circumstantial evidence and initial post mortem report it appears that Mir Hazar Khan Bijarai killed his wife and then committed suicide with the same weapon.

“On February 2018 at around 1430 hours Darakhshan police received the information that dead bodies of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarai, Minister Development and Planning Government of Sindh, and his wife Fariha Razzaq Haroon were lying in the room at first floor of house No. 36, Khayaba-e-Shehbaz, Phase-5, DHA, Karachi” according to the report.

On receipt of the information, police report informs, the Station House Officer PS Darakhshan and DSP/SDPO Darakhshan immediately rushed to the spot. Dead body of Mrs. Fariha Razzaq Haroon was lying on the floor near the entrance of the study/sitting room located adjacent to their bed room whereas the dead body of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarai was found in the same room on the couch.

Examination of the crime scene and dead bodies indicated that the death was caused by firearms. Mir Hazar Khan Bijarai received one gunshot in the head, entry from the right and exit from the left. Whereas, Mrs. Fariha Razzaq Haroon received three bullets; one on head -entry from left and exit from right ear – and two on abdomen.

The crime scene was secured and properly photographed. Forensic, finger print and investigation teams were called. DVR of CCTV cameras installed at the house have been seized for further examination. The investigation and forensic teams collected relevant evidence including, blood samples, bullet empties, finger prints etc. for forensic/chemical examination. Four empties, three missed bullets, 2 live bullets and a 30 bore pistol were also recovered from the crime scene. Dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post mortem examination.

Proceedings u/s 174 of CrPC have been initiated. Six persons; including two police guards and four domestic servants were being interviewed and questioned in order to collect relevant evidence. They revealed in their initial statements that altercation was going on between husband and wife for last few days on some issue. The house was locked from inside and it was forcibly opened by son and servants of deceased Mir Hazar Khan Bijarai.

According to initial forensic/ballistic report of FSL, all the empties collected from the crime scene have been fired from the same weapon.

