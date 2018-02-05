PPP nominates Hindu woman to contest senate election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Krishna Kumari of Thar has been nominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to contest for a general seat during the upcoming Senate election.

The party source told that the basic aim of nominating Krishna Kumari to encourage women and motivate them to take active part in the country’s politics.

Kumari was born in a poor peasant Jugno Kolhi in February 1979 and she was grade three student, she along with her family members spent nearly three years in a private jail allegedly owned by the landlord of Kunri of Umerkot district.

While talking to media, she said that she was called by Bilawal Bhutto and Faryal Talpur a few days back and they informed that party ticket in senate will be given to her on general seat from Sindh.

Kumari was married to Lalchand at the age of 16, when she was studying in 9th grade. However, her husband supported her in pursuing studies, as later in 2013 she did masters in sociology from Sindh University.

