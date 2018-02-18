PPP oppose privatization of PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned the PML-N government to stop attempts of privatizing the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) otherwise the PPP will starts protest against it in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved the privatization plan for both PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills after presiding a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).

Both the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills have been deliberately destroyed financially and administratively during the PML-N government.

Bilawal added that the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the incumbent Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are conspiring to privatize the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills and most probably selling to their own people with the aim to get benefits.

He added that it is very strange that PM Abbasi is a chairperson of private airline and Nawaz family own steel mills and their companies profit shoot up rapidly but they are not able to run PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills which shows the seriousness of the PML-N leadership towards the development of government institutes.

PPP chairperson warned the PML-N government to stop personalization in the name of privatization and called upon the public, especially the trade unions to join PPP’s struggle against the economic terror being imposed on the people of Pakistan.

