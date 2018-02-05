PPP to show political power in Lahore today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is all set to show its political strength and to show its support to the struggle of Kashmiri people against the Indian occupied Kashmir at the historic Mochi Gate ground on Monday (today).

PPP senior leaders including Asif Ali Zardari and others will address the gathering. All the arrangements were finalized and the workers were directed to reach the gathering.

Earlier, in by-polls of (NA-120) in Lahore, PPP candidate Faisal Mir received only 1,414 votes with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Kulsoom Nawaz winning the seat by receiving 61,745 votes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is also holding a public gathering at Muzaffarabad today. Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and others will speak on the occasion.

