President: We must promote democratic culture in our society

F.P. Report

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that future belongs to the youth and they should prepare themselves for managing the affairs of the country.

The President said this while talking to a delegation to Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) led by its Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President stated that national development is only possible if we pursue education and research with sincerity. He emphasized that students should read more and more to understand the modern world and new social, political and economic trends. He advised the students to make this knowledge, attained from these activities, a part of their practical life.

The President underlined that attention should also be focused on character building in addition to the education so that moral values can be promoted in the society. He stressed that the girls students should acquire all types of education and join any profession of their liking but they should always uphold our values in traditions. President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his pleasure that Sindh Madressatul Islam University is fully participating in academic activities as a university.

He highlighted that new opportunities are emerging in the shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and students should prepare themselves to take full advantage from these openings. He pointed out that several energy projects under CPEC have been completed while development work is being carried out on a fast pace on the other projects.

He said that some people are spreading uncertainty regarding the route of CPEC which is totally incorrect. There has been no change in the route of the corridor, he added. He stated that, recognizing the importance of this project, several countries have expressed their desire to join this project which is evidence of the fact that this project will be a blessing for Pakistan. The President pointed out that the future of Pakistan is associated with democracy, therefore, it is imperative that we must promote democratic culture in our society.

The President appreciated the National Leadership Programme of SMIU to enhance the skills of the students and directed to make it more effective. He hoped that students will visit educational institutions and government departments under this programme and they will learn a lot from these activities. He expected that SMIU will further improve its standards so that students could be provided a better opportunity to comprehend the requirements of contemporary world and practical life.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor SMIU apprised the President about the performance of the university.

Advertisements